Is Rihanna Planning a $40 Million Comeback? World Tour & New Music! (Report)

The 35-year-old Anti superstar hasn’t dropped an album since 2016, but according to a new report, she’s preparing for a “major comeback tour” for 2024 into 2025, as well as two albums of new material.

According to The Mirror, Rihanna inked a deal worth £32 million (nearly $40 million) with Live Nation.

“Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family,” a source told the outlet.

“She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

We’ll have to see if the report turns out to be true!

After performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August.

