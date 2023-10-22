Jeremy Allen White Steps Out to Do Some Shopping with Mom Eloise

Jeremy Allen White is spending some time with his mom.

The 32-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Shameless and The Bear, stepped out to do some shopping with his mom Eloise on Saturday afternoon (October 21) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Jeremy wore a black cardigan over a white T-shirt paired with jeans and a baseball hat.

After shopping, Jeremy and his mom stopped by Joan’s On Third to grab some iced coffees and lunch to go.

A few days earlier, Jeremy was among the many stars that attended a dinner party hosted by Brunello Cucinelli.

It was recently revealed that Jeremy and estranged wife Addison Timlin had reached a custody agreement for their two daughters, which includes Jeremy getting regularly tested for alcohol. Get more details here.