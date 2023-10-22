Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Sister Kourtney Wasn't at Her Birthday Party
We now know why Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t at Kim Kardashian‘s birthday dinner.
On Friday night, Kim stepped out to celebrate her 43rd birthday at Funke with all of her Kardashian-Jenner sisters except for Kourtney, 44.
While sharing photos from inside her party, Kim revealed why Kourtney wasn’t in attendance.
Kim said that Kourtney – who is currently pregnant – had to miss the party because she’s on “bed rest.”
“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨,” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”
While wishing Kim a happy birthday, Kourtney referenced their years of sisterly drama.