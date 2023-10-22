Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger & Pedro Pascal Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

Saturday Night Live is lining up some exciting stars to make cameos on the popular late night show, and the October 21 episode was no exception.

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked viewers (and the cast) during the show’s first night back, the most recent host Bad Bunny kicked things off by welcoming Pedro Pascal to the stage for his opening monologue.

It turns out that was only the first of multiple A-list appearances that were lined up. Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger were also in Studio 8H for the evening!

Pedro was brought to the stage to act as Bad Bunny‘s translator during the monologue, and he provided some advice on how to nail his first SNL hosting gig. His advice led the musician sharing a nearly nude thirst trap, which seemed to go over exceptionally with fans in the audience.

Where do Mick and Gaga fit into the show? The former participated in a skit about a telenovela, while the latter introduced one of Bad Bunny‘s musical numbers.

Mick and Pedro‘s clips can be watched below, and we’ll get Gaga’s posted as soon as it’s available.

Little Monsters are likely already aware that Gaga and Mick were together earlier this week at a Rolling Stones party.