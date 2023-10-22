Rep. George Santos Confirms He's On Ozempic for Weight Loss

Rep. George Santos is opening up about his weight loss.

While appearing on Meghan McCain‘s new podcast Megan McCain Has Entered the Chat last week, the 35-year-old controversial Congressman confirmed that he’s taking Ozempic to lose weight.

“In January 2022, I weighed myself in at 350 pounds and I said, ‘No. This has to change’,” Santos recalled. “In December 2022, I weighed myself in before the New Year rang in and I was 251 pounds, so that’s 99 pounds in a year.”

As for why he started taking Ozempic, Santos explained, I was pre-diabetic, “It totally helped. I think the FDA should really consider looking into it and seeing it as an option for weight loss. Obesity is the number one cause of death in this country.”

“It’s fantastic,” Santos added. “I love it.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Santos is facing 23 federal charges.