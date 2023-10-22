Sir Bobby Charlton Dead - Soccer Legend Passes Away at Age 86

Sir Bobby Charlton has sadly passed away.

The English soccer legend, who played for Manchester United and England died on Saturday (October 21) at the age of 86.

His family confirmed his death in a statement with BBC, noting Bobby “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.” BBC also reports that Bobby was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.

Bobby‘s family wished to “pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.”

Bobby‘s family added that he died surrounded by loved ones, concluding their statement, “We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

In his career, Bobby played for 17 years with the Manchester United soccer club, and he represented England in more than 100 wins, including their 1966 World Cup victory, for which he was awarded the Ballon d’Or.

In a statement, Manchester United called Bobby “one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.”

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” the club said. “He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game. The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby Charlton‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.