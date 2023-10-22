Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Chiefs Touchdown With Secret Handshake - Watch the Cute Moment!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have really become good friends!

The two are currently in attendance at the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City, Mo., to cheer on their guys, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, on Sunday (October 22).

One super cute moment during the first half of the game that has been going viral is Taylor and Brittany celebrating a touchdown with a handshake!

Check out the video inside…

“Not the handshake!! 😂 🤝,” the NFL captioned video of the moment on Twitter/X. Check it out below…

If you missed it, find out who else is hanging out in the suite with Taylor and Brittany at today’s game!

Earlier in the day, Taylor was seen hanging out at Travis’ house before heading out to the stadium.

Earlier this month, Taylor and Brittany shared a hug while cheering on the Chiefs.

Outside of attending football games together, the ladies had a night out in New York City at the end of September. Check out the pics!