Taylor Swift Hangs at Travis Kelce's House Before Chiefs-Chargers Game, Poses for Photos With NFL Quarterback Bernie Kosar!

Taylor Swift is in game mode!

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was snapped in the Instagram Story of Bernie Kosar, the legendary 59-year-old former NFL quarterback.

Taylor, who flew into Kansas City over the weekend, can sweetly be seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs outfit, supporting her new beau Travis Kelce!

For those curious, she’s wearing the Half Moon ’47 Stevie Crop Tee, available for $45. (Sadly, it’s currently sold out.)

Taylor enjoyed lunch at Travis‘ home ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers later today (October 22).

Bernie, best known for his eight-year run with the Cleveland Browns, wrote on X along with the photo: ‘Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift13 pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun [Watson] Hurt!!!”

The Cleveland Browns legend met with Ed Kelce, the father of Travis and Jason Kelce, ahead of Super Bowl weekend earlier this year. Find out more about the sweet moment!

Stay tuned as we wait to see Taylor at the big game!