Taylor Swift Reveals Which Songs are Her 'Saddest,' 'Most Wistfully Romantic' & 'Most Scathing'

Taylor Swift is looking back on her many hits and giving out superlatives to some of the most memorable.

The 33-year-old hitmaker released her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year. In a prologue that accompanied the album, she reflected on what it meant to her, realizing that the original release signified a major transitional period in her life.

“It was an album that was the most precious to me because of its vast extremes. It was unfiltered and potent,” she wrote of Speak Now. In fact, Taylor said that the album contained her “saddest song,” “most scathing” and “most wistfully romantic.”

Scroll through the slideshow to find out Taylor Swift’s saddest song…