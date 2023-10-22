The Richest 'Chicago Med' Co-Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago Med is full of big talent – and even bigger earnings.

The medical TV drama, co-created by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, follows the emergency department (ED) doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they work to nurse patients back to health and save their lives.

It also features crossovers with the other Chicago-based shows in the franchise, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

As of 2020, the show was renewed for 6th, 7th and 8th seasons, with Season 7 premiering back in September of 2021, and coming to an end at the end of May 2022. Season 8 kicked off in September 2022, and wrapped up in December 2022. NBC is reportedly aiming for a March 2024 release date for Season 9.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Chicago Med, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars of Chicago Med are…