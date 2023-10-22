Top Stories
Top 10 Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2023 Revealed!

Watch Bad Bunny Perform 'Un Preview' &amp; 'Monaco' On 'Saturday Night Live,' Revisit Other Highlights

New Details About Justin Timberlake's Breakup Text to Britney Spears Revealed , Including Where She Was When She Got It &amp; What It Said

15 Celebrities Who Have Made Bold Statements About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Sun, 22 October 2023 at 9:14 am

The most popular Halloween costumes of the year have been revealed!

Google Trends has revealed “Frightgeist,” a round-up the most popular Halloween costumes of 2023 based on the top 500 costume searches in the United States.

Some of the most popular costumes of the years range from superheroes to pop stars to beloved TV characters – as well as plenty of spooky, pretty, and silly Halloween standards.

Wondering which costumes are the most searched for 2023?

Click through to see the most popular Halloween costumes of 2023 so far, based on Google data….

Photos: Spirit Halloween
Getty Images