Sun, 22 October 2023 at 4:25 pm
Travis Kelce & Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Addressed Big Rumor That Spread About Him After They Split
With Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, many might be wondering about his dating history.
If you don’t know, the 34-year-old is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he previously dated sportscaster Kayla Nicole for five years.
A huge rumor about Kayla and Travis‘ relationship spread previously, and they both responded to it.
Keep reading to see more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, Kayla Nicole, Slideshow, Travis Kelce