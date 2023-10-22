Watch Bad Bunny Perform 'Un Preview' & 'Monaco' On 'Saturday Night Live,' Revisit Other Highlights

Bad Bunny pulled off the impressive feat of hosting and being the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and he handled it with ease!

The 29-year-old superstar took over the October 21 show, and he brought a few superstars with him. He started the night with Pedro Pascal during his opening monologue and even got an introduction from Lady Gaga.

Of course, he showed off his comedy chops. But Bad Bunny also reminded us all why he’s one of the most-streamed artists with two fiery performances.

Head inside to see both of Bad Bunny’s performances…

Following an introduction from Gaga, Bad Bunny took the stage to perform “Un Preview” off his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. He sang the track in a stark white box with a mechanical horse galloping behind him.

He was welcomed back to the stage by Pedro and performed his newest single “Monaco” with the support of two violinists. This time, he wore a dazzling diamond-encrusted vest and sat at a table with a crew of masked dancers.

The October 21 episode of SNL featured a few other highlights, including a cold open that ripped the Republican party as they struggle to elect a Speaker of the House and a spoof on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s many interviews of late during Weekend Update. There was even a reference to Shrek in a Please Don’t Destroy skit!

Watch Bad Bunny perform “Monaco” up top and “Un Preview” below. You can also revisit his opening monologue featuring Pedro Pascal…