What Comes Out On Disney+ In November 2023? 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' 'Loki' Season 2 Finale & More - Check Out the Full List Here!

Disney+ is adding more new content to it’s library!

The streaming service has revealed all of the TV episodes and movies that will be coming out throughout the second to last month of the year, November 2023.

There are original movies premiering, new episodes of fan-favorite shows like Loki, Dancing With the Stars, and batches of new episodes for several Disney Channel series, plus the addition of Tom Holland‘s second Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Find out what’s new to Disney+ in November…

This November, Disney+ will be kicking off the holiday season, with the season two premiere of The Santa Clauses, as well as two new holiday movies – The Naughty Nine and Dashing Through the Snow!

There will also be three new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends, centering on Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, just in time for the new Marvel movie The Marvels to hit theaters.

Keep reading below to see the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2023…

Wednesday, November 1

Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Three Detectives – Premiere

Thursday, November 2

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 – Available at 6:00pm PT

Friday, November 3

Spider-Man™: Far From Home

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes

Goosebumps – Episode 8

Monday, November 6

JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, November 7

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode

Wednesday, November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere

Thursday, November 9

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 Finale – Available at 6:00pm PT

Friday, November 10

Goosebumps – Episode 9

Tuesday, November 14

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode

Wednesday, November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3

Friday, November 17

Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere

Goosebumps – Season One Finale

Monday, November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, November 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode

Wednesday, November 22

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4

Thursday, November 23

The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie

Tuesday, November 28

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode

Wednesday, November 29

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Premiere

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 5

