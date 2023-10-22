What Comes Out On Disney+ In November 2023? 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' 'Loki' Season 2 Finale & More - Check Out the Full List Here!
Disney+ is adding more new content to it’s library!
The streaming service has revealed all of the TV episodes and movies that will be coming out throughout the second to last month of the year, November 2023.
There are original movies premiering, new episodes of fan-favorite shows like Loki, Dancing With the Stars, and batches of new episodes for several Disney Channel series, plus the addition of Tom Holland‘s second Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Find out what’s new to Disney+ in November…
This November, Disney+ will be kicking off the holiday season, with the season two premiere of The Santa Clauses, as well as two new holiday movies – The Naughty Nine and Dashing Through the Snow!
There will also be three new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends, centering on Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, just in time for the new Marvel movie The Marvels to hit theaters.
Keep reading below to see the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2023…
Wednesday, November 1
Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)
Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
The Three Detectives – Premiere
Thursday, November 2
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 – Available at 6:00pm PT
Friday, November 3
Spider-Man™: Far From Home
Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes
Goosebumps – Episode 8
Monday, November 6
JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
Tuesday, November 7
Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode
Wednesday, November 8
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)
Daddies on Request – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere
Thursday, November 9
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 Finale – Available at 6:00pm PT
Friday, November 10
Goosebumps – Episode 9
Tuesday, November 14
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode
Wednesday, November 15
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)
To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3
Friday, November 17
Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere
Goosebumps – Season One Finale
Monday, November 20
Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)
Tuesday, November 21
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode
Wednesday, November 22
Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)
Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4
Thursday, November 23
The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie
Tuesday, November 28
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode
Wednesday, November 29
Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Premiere
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 5
In case you missed it, find out what’s coming out on Hulu in November!