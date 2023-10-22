Top Stories
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? He's Dating Bryonna Burrows!

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is dating Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, and we’re highlighting her and her achievements thus far!

Many have been speculating about who his girlfriend is, and since his breakout season that led him to the Super Bowl, we’ve learned a lot more.

Up until the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game a few months back, fans could only speculate about Jalen‘s love life.

After winning the NFC Champtionship game back in January 2023, Jalen brought his girlfriend, Bry, on the field to celebrate with him and his team, confirming their romance!

Keep reading to find out more…

You may now know, but Jalen and Bry both attended the University of Alabama, which is likely where they met. Bry majored in Spanish and political science and she apparently also went to grad school to earn a masters in business administration. In 2016, she was a candidate to be homecoming queen!

In 2017, she even made the University’s Twitter page with a photo and quote from her that read, “No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless.” Her now-deleted LinkedIn page indicates she works at IBM.

In an April 2023 Essence cover story, Jalen confirmed he was taken. “I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for.” Fans can only assume this is Bry he’s referring to!

Ahead of these photos that were taken of Jalen and Bry together, it had been unclear if they were together, friendly exes, or just friends. Bry actually attended the September 12, 2022 Eagles game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to fans. A fan noticed she was in the Atlanta area and commented that she was in the city, to which Jalen allegedly responded, “on god.”

If you didn’t see, NFC East rival quarterback Dak Prescott‘s girlfriend was recently revealed!
