Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? Get to Know Annah Gore

Tua Tagovailoa has a lot of love in his life.

The 25-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback got married to his wife, Annah Gore, last July in a secret wedding ceremony held in Florida.

The superstar, who is now in his fourth year with the team as the NFL season kicks off, has been notoriously private about his romantic life, and even addressed a radio host’s leaking of the marriage news as “almost disrespectful” during a press conference.

