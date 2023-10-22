Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Chargers Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?
All eyes are on Taylor Swift as her new beau Travis Kelce gears up for his next game!
Fans are curious about whether the 33-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter will attend the 34-year-old tight end’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (October 22) in Kansas City, Mo.
And the answer is: yes!
Keep reading to find out more…
In fact, Taylor‘s private jet was spotted landing in Kansas City ahead of the game.
Fun fact: Kansas City is 3-0 when Taylor has attended a game this season. The Chiefs won against the Chicago Bears 41-10 in the first game she attended, and then followed it up with a 23-20 road victory over the New York Jets. She was back in Kansas City for last Thursday’s 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos as well!
“For those asking #TravisKelce told me he expects #TaylorSwift to be in the stadium today. Of course it could change but it would be her first CBS game. 😂 #chiefs,” reporter Tracy Wolfson wrote.
The Chargers vs. Chiefs game will air on CBS today (October 22) at 4:25 p.m. ET.
