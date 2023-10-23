Mariah Carey Wows in Black Dress for Night Out WeHo

Mariah Carey is stepping out for the night!

The 54-year-old “Always Be My Baby” entertainer posed for the cameras while arriving at a restaurant fro dinner on Saturday night (October 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For her night out, Mariah wowed in a black dress with sparkling detailing on the corset.

Earlier this month, Mariah announced the return of her Christmas tour, Merry Christmas One And All!, for this year’s holiday season. You can check out all of the tour stops and dates here!

In a recent interview, Kelly Clarkson revealed why she declined the opportunity to collaborate with Mariah on a song.

