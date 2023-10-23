Why Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Wasn't Seen in Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was once again spotted at Travis Kelce‘s NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon (October 22) in Kansas City, Missouri.

When we identified who was in the 33-year-old superstar’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis‘ mom, Donna Kelce, was not seen.

Taylor has now sat next to Donna at a few games, so fans began to wonder why she was not seen. Donna is often a fixture at Travis‘ games, so lots of questions arose about why she wasn’t in the same suite.

Now, we have an answer!

Donna did not even attend Travis‘ Chiefs game on Sunday (October 22) as she was attending Jason Kelce‘s Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania, ET reports. While the games did not happen at the same time, it would have been impossible for Donna to attend both.

If you don’t know, Jason (who is Travis‘ brother), plays Center for the Eagles, and is considered one of the best Centers in the game!

