Rosanna Pansino Calls Out MrBeast For Lying & Editing Her Placement In a Creator Games Video

Rosanna Pansino is calling out MrBeast in a new interview and on social media!

The YouTube and Food Network star competed in his “Creator Games” three times, and the third one, she experienced something that she was not fond of.

Rosanna shared a lengthy new note on Twitter/X about how he lied and edited the video to where she was eliminated way sooner than she actually was.

“I have been allowing others to treat me poorly in private for many years and I’m fed up,” she captioned her post. “I am going to start standing up for myself and finding my voice.”

Find out what happened and see what she said inside…

“I had participated in Creator Games 1 and 2 and was excited to be a part of YouTube’s ‘Creator Games 3. (Hide and Seek at SoFi Stadium),” she started out. “After filming had wrapped I truly couldn’t believe how well I did at the competition and was proud of what I had achieved. I had placed third.”

However, it was when the video was released when she found out how they edited her out of the Top 3.

“When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. Mr Beast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are “authentic and real.” He edited the video to look like the final 3 people were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King. The final 3 people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself,” the Halloween Cookie Challenge co-host revealed.

“For the entire duration of filming we all wore earpieces connected to walkie talkies. They would announce in our ears when someone had been found or when we had to move hiding spots (if we didn’t move you were immediately disqualified). While I was still hiding they announced that they found Logan Paul. I couldn’t believe I outlasted him. He is a fierce competitor. It was getting really late (we filmed for over 24 hours straight) and they eventually offered me money to come out of hiding and quit. I declined. I had been counting the eliminations and I was currently in 4th place (with Larray, Quackity, Zach, and myself still remaining). Jimmy asked us to move hiding spots again (to the side of the stadium with the mannequins).”

“It was at this time that I was found in transition moving to my next hiding spot. When Jimmy found me he brought me to the field to be with the others that had also been found. I thought I had placed 4, however Larray had fallen asleep and hadn’t moved in a long time, so he was disqualified. This meant I got 3rd place. When I arrived to the field I saw MatPat and Logan there because they were seekers now. Jimmy said he was going to go look for Zach and asked if anyone wanted to join him. I offered to help but he said he wanted to take Logan instead. So I hung back to start looking for Zach in a different direction with MatPat.”

“I placed 3rd, Quackity placed 2nd, and Zach placed 1st. That is what actually happened. Despite Jimmy editing out the ONLY FEMALE in the top 3, I was proud of what I had achieved. I followed the rules of the game, gave it my all, had fun, and never gave up. They can’t take that away from me.”

You can also see her talk about the situation on the Just Trish podcast, starting at the 1:04:06 mark.

Trisha asked if Rosanna had ever said anything or emailed anyone about it and she said, “No, you know me, I don’t say anything. I take all my feelings and I shove them down into my little toes and I never talk about it.”