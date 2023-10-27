Disney Delays Release of Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White,' Removes Another Movie From Schedule
Disney is making some big changes to its release schedule.
The entertainment giant announced plans to delay the release of their live-action Snow White, which stars Rachel Zegler and has attracted some controversy.
It was initially set to premiere in theaters on March 22, 2024, and fans will be waiting quite a while to see Rachel in action.
Disney also delayed one of their animated projects by more than a year and totally removed a movie that has been pitched as an Oscar contender from their calendar.
Scroll through the slideshow to get all of the information about the new release dates…