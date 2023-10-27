Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 1:59 pm

Elton John Thanks Madonna for Her 'Celebration Tour' Tribute to People Who Have Lost Their Lives to AIDS

Elton John Thanks Madonna for Her 'Celebration Tour' Tribute to People Who Have Lost Their Lives to AIDS

Elton John is praising Madonna for her activism on tour.

During her ongoing Celebration Tour, the legendary 65-year-old pop star shares photos of people who have died of AIDS when she sings her 1986 anthem, “Live to Tell.”

The 76-year-old “I’m Stil Standing” singer took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the touching moment in the show.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

On Thursday (October 26), Elton posted a photo of Madonna singing in front of all the photos, and thanked her in his caption.

“We’re deeply moved by the heartfelt tribute from @madonna during her Celebration Tour performance of ‘Live to Tell’, honouring the 40.4 million people we’ve lost to AIDS,” he wrote.

Elton continued, “Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS. With 39 million people living with HIV today, 9.4 million of whom are not currently on life-saving treatment, we must keep using our voices and platforms to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live full and healthy lives.”

In a teary speech during her tour, Madonna admitted that she’s not feeling so well and is grateful to be alive after a scary hospitalization.

Photos: Getty
Getty Images