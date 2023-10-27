Jax Taylor Reveals He Talked to Tom Sandoval for the First Time Since 'Scandoval'

Jax Taylor is teasing a conversation he had with Tom Sandoval recently!

The 44-year-old Bravo star left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, but he’s getting involved in the drama of the most recent season of the show.

In case you didn’t know, Tom cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her friend and their costar, Raquel Leviss.

During an interview with E!, Jax shared that he and Tom recently spoke about the incident.

While opening up about “Scandoval” and Tom, Jax said, “You’ll see. There’s a lot of things coming up.” He revealed, “I finally get the chance to have a talk with Tom.”

The reality stars had a conversation three or four weeks ago, according to Jax, and that was the first time they spoke since Tom‘s controversy.

“I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach Tom because I haven’t seen him in such a long time,” Jax said. “And he’s called me out on so many different things.”

“After this all happens, it’s kind of like I had my moment, and I could’ve gone in one way or I could’ve gone in the other, and you’ll just have to see,” he teased.

When asked if there might be a road to redemption for Tom, Jax replied, “I think there is. I mean, I think you have to hit rock bottom to really kind of work your way back up.”

Tom recently addressed all the hatred he’s received from the public since “Scandoval.”