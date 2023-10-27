Joe Jonas Keeps Busy Between Visits With His Daughters In New York City

Joe Jonas is enjoying some down time in New York City.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer is in the midst of The Tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin. However, he’s been spending time in NYC, where his estranged wife Sophie Turner is based with their daughters Willa and Delphine amid their split.

He was spotted out shopping on Thursday evening (October 26) and running some errands with his daughter on Friday.

While shopping solo, the hitmaker wore a red jacket, which he paired with black pants and a matching baseball cap. He changed into a boldly patterned red sweater and scarlet cap for his outing with his little girl.

While Joe‘s splitting his time between NYC and the road, he also made a quick pitstop in Austin, Texas to attend the F1 Grand Prix of United States earlier this month. While there, he posed for a photo with a star athlete.

