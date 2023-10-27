Julia Fox Wraps Herself in a Revealing Red Dress, Rocks Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots

Julia Fox put her one-of-a-kind sense of style on full display this week!

The 33-year-old actress, author and model stepped out to attend Room to Grow’s 25th anniversary gala on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

She was a vision in red at the event, wearing her auburn hair in tight curls.

Julia paired her vibrant hair with a coordinating fur jacket and a striking dress featuring a multitude of cutouts that appeared to spiral up her body. They displayed a lot of skin from the waist down.

She paired another scarlet outfit with thigh-high, white lace-up boots while attending a party to celebrate the release of her book Down the Drain on Thursday at Metrograph.

This time around, she wore her hair straight. She accessorized with a dramatic armband and carried a white bag that had a flail printed on it.

If you missed it, Julia recently sang Kim Kardashian‘s praises while hooked up to a lie detector.

She also spilled on what went wrong in her relationship with Kanye West.

