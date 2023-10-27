Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2023

Julia Fox Wraps Herself in a Revealing Red Dress, Rocks Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots

Julia Fox Wraps Herself in a Revealing Red Dress, Rocks Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots

Julia Fox put her one-of-a-kind sense of style on full display this week!

The 33-year-old actress, author and model stepped out to attend Room to Grow’s 25th anniversary gala on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

She was a vision in red at the event, wearing her auburn hair in tight curls.

Keep reading to find out more…

Julia paired her vibrant hair with a coordinating fur jacket and a striking dress featuring a multitude of cutouts that appeared to spiral up her body. They displayed a lot of skin from the waist down.

She paired another scarlet outfit with thigh-high, white lace-up boots while attending a party to celebrate the release of her book Down the Drain on Thursday at Metrograph.

This time around, she wore her hair straight. She accessorized with a dramatic armband and carried a white bag that had a flail printed on it.

If you missed it, Julia recently sang Kim Kardashian‘s praises while hooked up to a lie detector.

She also spilled on what went wrong in her relationship with Kanye West.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Julia Fox and her bold looks in the gallery…
Credit: Fernando Ramales, MediaPunch; Photos: Backgrid
