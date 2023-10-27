Kelsea Ballerini Dresses Up as Barbie for Halloween - See Her Transform Into Margot Robbie's Character

Kelsea Ballerini is channeling Margot Robbie‘s Barbie for Halloween!

The 30-year-old country music star hopped on social media on Thursday (October 26) to share a video of herself transforming into the iconic doll before heading out to party.

In doing so, she became one of the first celebrities to debut their Halloween costume. She’s also one of the few who might get to dress up as Barbie thanks to some rules that actors have to follow amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Head inside to watch Kelsea Ballerini get all dressed up as Barbie…

Kelsea‘s video on TikTok documents her putting on a blonde wig and getting her makeup done before donning a white cowboy hat to complement her pink outfit. The look in question is the spangled one Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) put on after arriving in the human world in the movie.

She soundtracked the clip with the scene from Barbie where the various Barbies and Kens are saying hello to each other!

The hitmaker shared some more photos of her costume on Instagram.

While Barbie might not be as popular a Halloween costume with the stars, you’ll likely see more than a few friends wearing it.

We also did already see an A-list actress channeling another character from the movie (before the SAG-AFTRA strike rules were put in place)!

Watch Kelsea Ballerini transform into Barbie…