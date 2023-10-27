Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian is replicating her sister Kim Kardashian‘s Met Gala look from 2013!

The 44-year-old reality star put on Kim‘s floral long-sleeved gown designed by Riccardo Tisci, and shared some stunning photos!

Kourtney took to her Instagram on Friday (October 27) to post herself posing in front of a plain white wall while wearing Kim‘s dress.

She captioned the series of images: “Freaky Friday.”

Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child. Similarly, Kim was carrying her first baby, North, when she wore the dress 10 years ago.

Back in 2019, Kim opened up about her dress choice, saying that she cried the entire way home due to being ridiculed, but has since grown to love the look.

Kim even wore her 2013 Met Gala dress for Halloween two years later!

Check out Kourtney's Instagram post below