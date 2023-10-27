Patrick Mahomes Is Jealous of Taylor Swift & Britney Mahomes' Handshake

Patrick Mahomes is feeling inspired by Taylor Swift‘s handshake with his wife, Britney Mahomes!

At the October 22 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor and Britney celebrated a touchdown in the stands with an epic handshake.

Taylor was there to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her new boyfriend.

Now, Patrick wants to create a handshake with Travis.

During an October 23 interview with Kansas City radio show KCSP (610 AM), Patrick jokingly said, “I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us.”

“So we’re gonna get on the whiteboard, and me and Trav are gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs,” he added.

He promised, “We’re gonna work on it. We’ll get it ready for you.”

Lipreading Taylor fans were able to decipher what she said during one moment at that game.