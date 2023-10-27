Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Taylor Swift has released five songs from her vault for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and she’s explaining why she didn’t include some of them on the original album.

The 1989 album was originally released back in 2014 and Taylor dropped her version exactly nine years later, to the day.

This time, Taylor included the songs “Slut,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?”

So, why did they get cut from the finished album?

Browse through the slideshow for Taylor Swift’s explanation for each song…