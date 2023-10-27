Taylor Swift Took Drastic Measures to Protect '1989' From Leaking Back in 2014

There’s new information about how Taylor Swift kept her Grammy-winning album 1989 from leaking back in 2014, the year it was originally released.

Of course, songs getting leaked is a huge concern for artists in the digital age. Taylor was understandably determined to protect her ’80s synth-pop album.

The singer-songwriter took some pretty extreme security measures at the time.

Variety reported that when Taylor threw a listening party for about 20 fans at her Los Angeles home, she and her team blasted heavy metal music out of the windows, so that no NSA-level microphones could pick up the music from far away.

When New York journalists listened to 1989 in 2014, they were required to sign NDAs beforehand. Then, they heard the new music through earphones attached to an iPad that was flown in by a member of Taylor‘s team and accompanied by a bodyguard.

During an October 2014 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the “Anti-Hero” singer explained her worries about potential leaks.

She revealed that the album only lived on her phone until it was released, and she would only let people listen to it through headphones in case somebody recorded it.

“I have a lot of maybe-/maybe-not-irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people eavesdropping,” Taylor said. She jokingly added that her phone was “covered in cat stickers and the volume buttons don’t really work that well ’cause there’s candy in there.”

On Friday (October 27), Taylor released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and seemingly shut down bisexual rumors in the album prologue.