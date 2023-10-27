Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Getting 'More Serious' as a Couple, Insider Says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship is probably the most high-profile relationship in the world right now and it’s continuing to go strong!

An insider is opening up about how the couple is getting “more serious” just a couple months into dating.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” the source told People.

The source added that Travis is “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.”

Taylor and Travis recently spent a weekend together in New York City, where they made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, then showed some PDA at the after party, and then went out for dinner together the following night.

Taylor then traveled to Kansas City for Travis‘ most recent Chiefs game and they had a romantic date on Monday night following the big win.