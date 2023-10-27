TikTok Star Noelle Cheney Apologizes to Subway Worker for Bashing Sandwich in Viral Video

Noelle Cheney is speaking out with an apology for the Subway workers who made the sandwich that she bashed in a now-viral TikTok video.

For those who don’t know, Noelle has more than 5 million followers on her @noellelovessloths page, in which she shows off her lunch that she brings to her school job every day.

Noelle is a frequent Subway customer and she was very unhappy with the way her sandwich was made this week. Her video about her “awful lunch” has been viewed nearly 10 million times already.

After the video went viral, the worker who made the sandwich made her own videos showing how she made the sandwich exactly how it was on the receipt. Now, Noelle is apologizing.

“Are you kidding me? I asked for no tomatoes and no cucumbers, and what did they give me? Tomatoes and cucumbers,” Noelle said in the original video. “I’m literally probably one of their most loyal customers, and they do this to me.” After taking a bite, she then realizes that there was no mayo on the sandwich. In the video caption, she added that the sandwich was also missing cheese.

TikTok user @gothichippie responded to the video and revealed that she made the sandwich.

“That’s what was on the receipt. I know that’s not what you usually order, because you order a lot, so I usually have an idea of what you’re ordering and when I got your receipt, I was like, ‘Hm, this is not what she usually orders.’ Given, I should’ve called the number on the receipt, but with Subway receipts, we just make whatever is on the receipt, so I thought, ‘Maybe she’s switching it up today.’ Must have been a problem with the app, but I just make what’s on the receipt and put it on the shelf. I’m sorry!” she said.

She then shared another video showing the actual receipt.

Noelle spoke out in a new video on Friday afternoon (October 27).

“Let’s talk about the elephant, or the big sandwich, in the room,” Noelle said. “I didn’t double check my order before placing it. I was in a rush trying to order it and I think I clicked something wrong or it glitched and my special instructions got wiped out and reset. And I just didn’t realize before I placed the order. I was so excited to eat it, I was so hungry. So when I opened my meal and realized that it wasn’t what I thought I ordered, I was bummed, but I also took the opportunity to make it overly dramatic and it just wasn’t funny like I thought it would be. I made the wrong judgment call there. Although it may have come off across differently, there wasn’t any negativity targeted towards any of the SUbway employees. I see them once or twice a week, they are all super nice. I went in today to apologize to all of them, including the one who made the sandwich, and to tell them I seriously appreciate everything they do and their hard work.”

