9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 4:15 pm

Timothee Chalamet Pulls Off His Shirt for a Post-Workout Change in Los Angeles

Timothee Chalamet changes outfits at his car after getting in a workout on Thursday (October 26) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Bones and All actor was spotted by paparazzi pulling off a gray tank top before changing into a black t-shirt. The actor also changed out of a pair of baggy black shorts into jeans.

He finished off his second outfit with a black hat.

Timothee has been keeping busy while in Los Angeles. We saw the actor on his way to a meeting earlier this week, and he made a statement with his outfit.

On the topic of Timothee, the actor recently owned up to being responsible for a former co-star’s “most annoying day.” He also revealed how he was inspired by Dune: Part Two co-star Austin Butler.

Meanwhile, the actor’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner recently brought him up in an interview.

