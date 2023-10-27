Wynonna Judd Setlist for 2023 'Back to Wy Tour' Revealed After First Show!

Wynonna Judd is officially back on the road after launching her Back to Wy Tour!

The legendary country singer is showcasing her debut and sophomore solo albums, Wynonna and Tell Me Why, during the shows. She’s performing each album from front to back, in order, with a sentimental acoustic section between the two sets.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, Wynonna and Tell Me Why, track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see ‘herstory’ repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues,” Wynonna said in a statement.

The tour kicked off on Thursday night (October 26) at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis, IN. The tour continues through December 1.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. What It Takes

2. She Is His Only Need

3. I Saw the Light

4. My Strongest Weakness

5. When I Reach The Place I’m Goin

6. No One Else on Earth

7. It’s Never Easy to Say Goodbye

8. A Little Bit of Love (Goes a Long, Long Way)

9. All of That Love From Here

10. Live with Jesus

11. ACOUSTIC SET: “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days),” “Love Is Alive,” and “Mama He’s Crazy”

12. Tell Me Why

13. Rock Bottom

14. Only Love

15. Let’s Make a Baby King

16. Is It Over Yet

17. Father Sun

18. Girls with Guitars

19. Just Like New

20. I Just Drove By

21. That Was Yesterday

22. ENCORE: Led Zeppelin’s “Rock & Roll”

