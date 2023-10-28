All of Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Songs Rumored to be About Harry Styles

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated briefly back in 2012, but the lore surrounding their romance is alive and well today.

The exes seem to be on good terms now – they had a nice chat at the 2023 Grammys. However, fans think there was some serious drama when they were together.

Toward the end of their relationship, they went on a romantic getaway to the Caribbean, but they left separately and split shortly after.

In a 2014 Rolling Stone cover story, Taylor revealed that she was in a snowmobile accident with her ex, and there was immediate speculation that the ex in question was Harry.

On 1989 and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), there are lots of lyrics about an accident, injuries, and even a chorus that uses the word “style” repeatedly.

Browse through the slides to see all the songs on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) that Swifties think are about Harry Styles!