Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly & More Stars Dress Up to Attend Rande Gerber's Casamigos Halloween Party!

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

Sat, 28 October 2023 at 9:01 am

Bradley Cooper Dating History Revealed Amid Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

Bradley Cooper Dating History Revealed Amid Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

We’re taking a look back at all the famous women Bradley Cooper has been linked to over the years!

In early October 2023, the 48-year-old A Star Is Born actor, director, and writer was spotted out grabbing dinner with Gigi Hadid, sparking rumors that the two might be romantically involved. The two have been spending a lot of time together ever since.

Following the speculated date night, we’re taking a look back at all the famous women Bradley has been linked to over the years, and we bet there are a lot of women on the list that will surprise you!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Bradley Cooper has been linked to over the years…

Photos: Getty Images
