Britney Spears Teases Release Date for Second Memoir, Goes Totally Nude on Social Media

Britney Spears is just beginning to have her fun, and she’s got plans for so much more.

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop unleashed her memoir The Woman in Me this week, and it contained countless major revelations about her life in the public eye. However, it looks like she’s got a lot more to say.

She’s already teased plans to write a second book. On Saturday (October 28), Britney took to social media to hint at a release date. She also stripped down totally nude for a spicy beach pic!

Read more about Britney Spears’ second memoir…

Taking to Instagram, her favorite social media platform, Britney shared a video of a man wielding a mallet while performing in an orchestra.

“Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. More excitingly, she added, “Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!”

Britney previously informed fans that she was writing another book, but this is the first time that she’s explicitly teased a release date.

In a separate post, she shared a photo of herself totally naked on the beach. In it, Britney is facing away from the camera with her arms covering her chest. Her back and butt are exposed.

A second memoir makes sense when you consider just how long Britney Spears has been a household name. It probably doesn’t huer that the first book is proving to be a major payday for her, too!

Could the book also win her a Grammy?!

Get a good look at Britney Spears’ latest artful nude below…