Daniel Radcliffe Gushes Over Fatherhood: 'It's Awesome'

Daniel Radcliffe is sharing new details on life as a dad!

If you didn’t know, the 34-year-old Harry Potter star and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child – a son – in April 2023.

In a new interview, Daniel shared what the first six months of fatherhood has been like.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s awesome. I think a lot of people said, like, ‘Just get through the first six months, then after that it gets better,’ but I’ve kind of really enjoyed the first six months,” Daniel shared on Today With Hoda and Jenna.

“I don’t know what I imagined, honestly, but it’s great,” Daniel added. “He’s incredible and I’m just, like, in awe.”

In an interview from earlier this month, Daniel revealed what he finds “terrifying” about fatherhood.