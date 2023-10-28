Top Stories
Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Taylor Swift Addressing Bisexual Rumors to Kanye West Adidas Bombshell Exposé)

Matthew Perry Dead - 'Friends' Star Was 54

Fans' 10 Favorite Leonardo DiCaprio Movies Revealed (& "Titanic" Doesn't Even Make the List!)

Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in so many popular films over the years, and fans have strong opinions about them!

The Oscar-winning actor burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 1990s with his roles in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic, which catapulted Leonardo to the A-list status he has retained to this day.

His most recent movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, marks his sixth collaboration with legendary director Martin Scorsese.

In light of Leonardo‘s new film, we’ve compiled a list of Leonardo‘s 10 best films according to their Rotten Tomatoes audience scores.

Browse through the slideshow to find out Leonardo DiCaprio’s 10 best movies, ranked by their audience score…

