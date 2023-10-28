Is Jessy Schram Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Tied the Knot This Year!

Jessy Schram is starring as Sawyer in the new movie Mystic Christmas, which premieres tonight on Hallmark Channel!

The 37-year-old actress is a regular of the Hallmark Channel and you also might know her from her roles on Chicago Med and Once Upon a Time.

In Mystic Pizza, Jessy plays a marine veterinarian who travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. There she helps Peppermint the seal to get released back to sea. She reconnects with Sawyer, the owner of the pizza shop.

So, is Jessy single or married in real life?

Keep reading to find out more…

She actually tied the knot with her new husband Sterling Taylor back in June 2023! The couple got married in Chicago.

Check out some of their cute Instagram photos below…