Is Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's Phone Background? Swifties Think So After Seeing a Photo of His Phone

Swifties think that Travis Kelce is bringing a photo of Taylor Swift with him everywhere he goes.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs’ relationship with the 33-year-old pop titan has been headline news in recent weeks. The latest report about them suggests that they’re getting “more serious” as a couple.

That lines up with details that fans are noticing in a new pic of Travis attending the World Series Game 1 on Friday (October 27). Some eagle-eyed Swifties are sure that he has set a photo of Taylor as his lock screen.

Read more about the Swiftie theory…

While at the game, Travis got on his feet to dance to several of Taylor‘s songs. That’s when Swifties caught a glimpse of his phone.

It’s important to note that the image, which you can see here, is very grainy. In fact, Travis‘ hand is covering most of his phone, which faces out toward the crowd.

However, fans noticed one specific feature in the photo that they are sure belongs to Taylor - her bangs.

“travis has got taylor as his lockscreen i’d recognise those bangs anywhere LFG,” one fan hypothesized. Another fan in the thread speculated that the photo is from when Taylor attended the premiere of her Eras Tour concert film. They even had an exact photo that they thought it was.

“Travis is so me because I also have Taylor as my lockscreen,” one Swiftie gushed.

It’s not totally clear that the photo is of Taylor, but fans are eating it up anyways.

“I think Travis Kelce might be the most wholesome celeb bf ever. At every turn hes publicly showing how much he likes/supports Taylor. Enjoys her work, PDA, she’s his Lock Screen, they go to each others events etc. Maybe the most we’ve ever seen the ‘cool’ guy show out for his gf,” someone wrote.

If you missed it, Travis recently reacted to stats from his games that Taylor has been attending. Meanwhile, his dad revealed something that surprised him about the pop superstar.