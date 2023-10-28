Jacob Elordi Browses for Books at Sydney Airport

Jacob Elordi is checking out the book selection at the airport.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actor stopped to browse for a book before boarding his flight on Friday afternoon (October 27) in Sydney, Australia.

For his flight, Jacob sported a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt paired with army-green cargo pants and a blue “James Dean Death Cult” baseball hat.

Earlier this week, Jacob appeared on The Tonight Show where he talked about playing Elvis Presley in the new movie Priscilla, revealing the surprising way he learned about the King of Rock and Roll.

Also in the interview, Jacob talked about why he recently lost a lot of weight.

Priscilla hits theaters on November 3 – watch the latest trailer here!