Jodie Turner-Smith Attends Casamigos Halloween Party Amid Joshua Jackson Divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith is enjoying a night out with friends!

The 37-year-old Queen & Slim actress made her way out to her ride after attending Casamigos‘ Halloween party on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jodie Turner-Smith

For the party, Jodie dressed up as a school girl, wearing a black cardigan over a white bra paired with a plaid skirt and thigh-high stockings.

Jodie‘s appearance at the party comes several weeks after it was revealed that she and husband Joshua Jackson were splitting up. News of their divorce after four years of marriage broke on October 2.

A source has recently spoken out about about why Jodie and the 45-year-old Dawson‘s Creek actor’s marriage didn’t work out.

Following the split news, Joshua was spotted out with an Oscar-winning actress.