Marlee Matlin Urges Media to Make Maine Mass Shooting Reporting Accessible for the Deaf Community

Marlee Matlin is speaking out about the October 25 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and encouraging media to cover the tragic event responsibly.

Many of the victims of the shooting were in or associated with the Deaf community.

The CODA actress, who is deaf, took to X (fomerly known as Twitter) to share her feelings and thoughts on the devastating matter.

“Mass shootings are horrible but yesterday’s strikes the Deaf community everywhere, especially hard,” Marlee wrote in a statement. “When mass shootings affect a tightly knit community like ours, it shows that NO ONE is immune to such horrific violence. My hurt hurts for everyone.”

Marlee also pleaded with media to make their reporting accessible to the Deaf community.

“And while we are at it, please remind ALL broadcasters or anyone sharing the news to make sure that sign language interpreters standing at press conferences are fully visible,” she urged. “PLEASE do NOT cut us out of important news and information by cutting out the interpreters on screen.”

