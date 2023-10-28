Matthew Perry’s Death: New Details Emerge About the Hours Before His Passing, According to TMZ

New details are emerging about what Matthew Perry was doing in the hours before his death.

The actor, best known for his beloved performance as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, died suddenly on Saturday (October 28) at the age of 54. It was initially reported that he drowned in a jacuzzi.

TMZ has obtained information about the actor’s final hours.

The outlet reported that Matthew passed away at his own home and that an investigation into the cause is still ongoing. It was initially reported that no foul play was suspected and that does not appear to have changed.

The actor is said to have played pickleball for two hours before returning home this morning. He was found unresponsive by an assistant, who called first responders to the scene.

Matthew‘s final posts on Instagram have taken on new meaning following news of his death.