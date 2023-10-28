Mayim Bialik Speaks Out Against Antisemitism & Calls Israel Her 'Homeland'

Mayim Bialik is sharing her thoughts on the Israeli-Hamas war.

On Friday (October 27), the 47-year-old Big Bang Theory actress, who is Jewish, posted a nine-minute TikTok video expressing her views and emotions.

Mayim noted that her speech was “not scripted,” and she was speaking from the heart.

Keep reading to find out more…

She began by presenting a hypothetical situation, so viewers could understand her point.

“Imagine if there was a massacre of an ethnic group or religious group, the equivalent of 50,000 Americans,” she said. “And imagine if what happened after that was that all over the world, there were marches of tense of thousands of people calling for further massacre of those people…That’s what it feels like right now as a Jewish person.”

“There has not been an experience in my lifetime that has prepared me for this,” the Jeopardy! host continued. “The swiftness with which the global population has seized upon the massacre of Jewish civilians living inside of a border. The swiftness with which the world has stepped up to redefine terrorism, to redefine statehood, to redefine the right of a people to exist.”

Mayim noted that she has supported a Palestinian state and “spoken out against injustice, persecution, and suffering of the Palestinian people.”

She shared her concern about growing antisemitism.

“It is clear that there is a strain of antisemitism that is alive and well,” she said. “It is thriving at my Alma Mater (UCLA) where the chant ‘We want a Jewish genocide’ was echoed in the quad in front of Royce Hall.”

“There is no excuse for calling for a genocide of an entire people,” she said, firmly. Period. Full stop.” The actress added, “I’m no longer afraid to draw comparisons to the global attempt at an elimination of the Jewish people, which my grandparents escaped eastern Europe to flee.”

“I’ve always believed that Israel was my homeland, and now I understand it more deeply than ever before,” Mayim concluded. She thanks folks who have been supporting Jewish people.

Mayim is one of more than 700 celebrities who signed an open letter condemning Hamas and supporting Israel.