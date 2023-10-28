Megan Fox Seemingly Claps Back at SAG-AFTRA's Halloween Rules Following 'Kill Bill'-Inspired Look

Megan Fox is seemingly making it clear how she feels about SAG-AFTRA‘s rules about Halloween costumes amid the ongoing actors strike.

If you were unaware, the actors union recently announced that members should not wear costumes that make references to struck projects. That means that stars have to avoid dressing up as movie characters such as Barbie from this year’s hit movie.

The 37-year-old Expend4bles actress and her 33-year-old musician and actor husband Machine Gun Kelly seemingly ignored those rules when they attended the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday night (October 17) in Los Angeles.

They wore outfits inspired by the movie Kill Bill, and Megan appeared to be coming for the union when she shared photos on social media the next day.

Megan pulled inspiration from the Kill Bill character Gogo Yubari when she got dressed. She wore a schoolgirl outfit complete with a short plaid skirt and knee-high socks. A purse inspired by a deadly weapon and fake blood finished things up.

While sharing photos from the night on Instagram, Megan cheekily tagged the union in her caption.

SAG-AFTRA’s rules were met with some derision from members of the union. So much so that they had to offer some clarity following a joking tweet from Ryan Reynolds.

