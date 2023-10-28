Megan Thee Stallion Announces First Single Since Settling Lawsuit With Her Former Label

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing new music after settling her lawsuit with her former label!

On Friday (October 27), the 28-year-old rapper revealed that her new single “Cobra” will be out on November 1.

The exciting news comes a week after her legal battle with her record label 1501 Entertainment came to an end.

Keep reading to find out more…

Megan shared the song artwork on Instagram, which features her mostly naked and very soaked, posing in what appears to be a jungle.

“🐍🐍 COBRA NOVEMBER 3RD 🐍 PRE-SAVE NOW!” she wrote in her caption.

“Cobra” will be the first single released on Megan‘s own Hot Girl Productions. Earlier this month, she explained in an Instagram Live that she’s funding her own career and expressed her excitement to go independent.

Megan was involved in a lawsuit with her former label for more than three years after trying to renegotiate her contract. On October 19, 1501 announced that they finally reached a settlement.