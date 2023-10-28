Mike Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race: 'This is Not My Time'

Mike Pence is no longer running for president.

On Saturday (October 28), the 64-year-old former Vice President announced that he is dropping out of 2024 Presidential Race.

Pence made the announcement at an event held by the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, saying that “it’s become clear to me, this is not my time.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said, according to People. “Now I’m leaving this campaign, but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land, so help me God.”

After a long pause, Pence added that he has “no regrets,” despite facing an “uphill battle” during his campaign.

“The only thing harder than coming up short would’ve been if we never tried at all,” Pence said. “Now to the American people I say, this is not my time, but it’s still your time. I urge you to hold fast to what matters most: faith, family and the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Pence previously served as Vice President under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021.

Pence officially filed launched his campaign for president in June 2023.

Last year, Pence spoke out against Trump.