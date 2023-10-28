Selma Blair Mourns Matthew Perry's Death in Heartfelt Tribute - 'My Oldest Boy Friend'

Selma Blair is missing Matthew Perry already.

The 51-year-old actress took to social media on Saturday (October 28) to react to the news that the Friends star had passed away at the age of 54.

She did so by paying tribute to her “oldest boy friend.”

Read more about Selma Blair’s tribute to Matthew Perry…

Taking to Instagram, Selma shared a photo of her and Matthew smiling for a selfie.

“♥️. My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

If you were unaware, Selma made a cameo in Friends back in 2002. She played the character Wendy in the episode “The One With Christmas in Tulsa.” Her character causes some drama between Matthew‘s Chandler and Courteney Cox‘s Monica. Of course, the onscreen couple was able to find a happy ending.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Matthew at this challenging time.

The actor’s final post on Instagram has taken on new meaning following the devastating news of his passing.

See Selma Blair’s tribute to Matthew Perry below…